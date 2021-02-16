The deputy of the Frente de Todos, Leonardo grosso, It took more than 24 hours after the death of Carlos Saúl Menem to dedicate a series of criticisms to the former president, and on his Twitter account. But what was surprising was not that, but the decision to do without naming it because “it is still yeta”, according to a controversial clarification that accompanied his list of questions.

The legislator uploaded a tweet with three photos in which list your criticisms, and accompanied them with the phrase: “I do not name it because, still dead, for me it’s still yeta… “.

“Me I do not celebrate the death of anyone“, clarified Grosso at the end of his post and added:” but I am not saddened by the one with the nefarious characters of our history.

Grosso detached himself from the justicialist origins of the Rioja by interpreting that his government was, for Peronism, “the attempt to destroy their flags and change their course“.

Without mentioning it, he wrote that Menem “he died of old, free and millionaire”.

The full text:

He died old, free and a millionaire.

Buried in poverty to millions of Argentines, the task undertaken by Videla and Martínez de Hoz finished “democratically”: structuring the neoliberal model in our country.

Peronism is a project of liberation, not of dependency; Peronism defends workers, not multinationals, Peronism nationalizes to guarantee the common good, it does not privatize to ensure the business of some …

Peronism suffered many defeats, 55, 76 and also the 90. The former had the enemy and their local representatives at the head, but Peronism continued to be the channel of expression of the popular camp, we had a political tool. On the other hand, in the 90s they came to destroy what was left, to upset our historical flags.

As of the 90s, Peronism will no longer be synonymous only with rights for workers, also with privatizations and layoffs.

This is the turning point for our history, it is something like the most profound attempt to consolidate “the end of our history” (if we understand history as the struggle of peoples to conquer their rights).

So so much confusion with his death, that whether or not he is a Peronist, than without him, than with him.

Peronism is not that, that was the attempt to destroy its flags and change its course, out of that the new Peronism grew. Norma Pla, the piqueteros, the MTA, the white carp, the grandmothers and mothers, 2001 …

That is what brought Néstor back together, then Cristina and now we have to get back with Alberto. Peronism is not a brotherhood of politicians, It is a country project, with clear lines and well-valid flags, as long as in our country half a town continues to be below the poverty line and economic groups continue to take it by wheelbarrow … Peronism has much to do for the future.

Me I do not celebrate the death of anyone, but I am not saddened by the death of nefarious characters of our history.

Kirchner deputy Leonardo Grosso and his criticism of Carlos Saúl Menem, whom he does not name as “yeta”. Photo captures Twitter.

DS