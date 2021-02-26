Kirchnerism will lead Congress in the next few days a bill against the ageism, which aims to prevent elderly people from being discriminated against in the labor market. The initiative was announced by Deputy Gabriela Cerruti, who received criticism from within that space.

“Age is a moment in the calendar but it does not take away your abilities or possibilities, that is why we are going to present an Anti-Aging Law so that all people have access to work or whatever they want to do without depending on how old they are,” said the legislator in statements to National Radio.

But Cerruti’s announcement quickly received criticism on the networks and that is why the deputy redoubled the bet from Twitter: “It makes me that everyone who is commenting here they have no idea what it’s like to look for work after quarantine, especially for women. Yes, we want age not to be discriminated, and we are going to put it into law, “he launched.

He also answered various questions, including that of the former ambassador to Venezuela and the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, with whom he had a cross. Is that Castro, who left the government after rejecting the position of ambassador to Russia, related the project to “extending the retirement age” and argued that “it is not a good idea.”

#NOW in @ NationalAM870 | Age is a moment in the calendar but it does not take away your abilities or possibilities, that is why we are going to present an Anti-Aging Law so that all people have access to work or whatever they want to do without depending on how old they are. – Gabriela Cerruti (@gabicerru) February 26, 2021

“What’? Extending the retirement age is not a good idea. On the contrary, in the post-pandemic world, they are thinking of reducing the working day and offering early retirement to distribute the scarce work. Adjustment plans have always wanted to extend the retirement age, “said Castro.

Cerruti’s response was not long in coming: “Really? Incredible. Read the tweet, or the bill, please. Or call me. We are talking about not discriminating by age and not being prevented from applying for jobs or acquiring credits , as it still happens in the state, if you are over forty years old. “