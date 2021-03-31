In the midst of the battle of the ruling party against Justice, the deputy ultra K Rodolfo Tailhade came out to question the journalist Luis Majul, whom he accused of “leak” information on your TV show on the prosecutors and aimed at the interim Attorney, Eduardo Casal, to whom from Kirchnerism they have been trying to run without success.

According to Tailhade’s complaint, which presented it to the Bicameral Commission for Control and Monitoring of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, Majul and Juan Casanovas, whom he syndicates as the Casal’s right hand, they would have been part of “a serious act of illegal espionage”. The bicameral commission is chaired by another Kirchnerist with a black palate who is usually a soldier in the fight against Justice, the senator Martin Doñate.

The alleged act of espionage would have occurred last week, after Tailhade, always according to his complaint, requested through the website of the Public Prosecutor’s Office the affidavits of about 25 prosecutors, including several of those who investigated Kirchner corruption.

Today I informed the Public Ministry Bicameral about the illegal espionage practices of Casal and his gang. I leave the note here below.

Later, an advisor wanted to present the requests for affidavits from the prosecutors and they rejected the process because they require that I go personally. pic.twitter.com/Tjr2ch0DLU – Rodolfo Tailhade (@rodotailhade) March 30, 2021

“With the intention of knowing the affidavits of some prosecutors, I was completing the web form that is required to be able to make the presentation,” said Tailhade. “However,” he added, “on Thursday, March 25, the journalist Luis Majul disseminated the data in his La Nación program of these web forms calling them an act of assault against prosecutors. ”

“The appreciation given by that journalist no longer surprises me, but what is serious is how these data got into the hands of the journalist,” says Tailhade. Then he points against Casanovas, whom he identifies as Casal’s “right hand” and who works in the Discipline and Technical Secretariat of the Procuratorate. “I have no doubt that he is responsible for the leak and espionage”, said Deputy K.

Consulted by Clarion, Majul denied any leaks and defended his journalistic work. “I spoke with five federal prosecutors and a judge, with sources from the Council of the Magistracy and all sources agreed that Tailhade was making a presentation to know the assets of the prosecutors in which he just excluded prosecutors Paloma Ochoa and Franco Picardi, close to Legitimate Justice, “said Majul.

The ultra K deputy Rodolfo Tailhade, in a session at the end of 2019. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

“Tailhade has been making complaints, made more than 150 in the last time and more than 50 percent were dismissed at the time. He is a macho maniac and is one of the unpresentable faces of Cristina Kirchner’s group of dirty tasks. He is also a spy, because you never stop being a spy when you were in the AFI “added.

Tailhade’s complaint occurs in the middle of the official advance to run to the Acting Attorney Casal. This Tuesday, the brand new Minister of Justice, Martin Soria, he pointed out in his first statements since he took office against Casal. “It is unsustainable: he has been an interim prosecutor for more than three years, who does not respect the law. There are two countries on the continent that have chief prosecutors with life-time positions, Cuba and Argentina ”, he argued,

