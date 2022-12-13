Adrien Quatennens, until September number two of La France Unsubmissive and Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s dauphin, was sentenced today to four months in prison exempt from compliance after admitting to having slapped his wife, from whom he is separating, during a heated discussion. Quatennens must also pay her ex-partner 2,000 euros in damages after having harassed her with repeated text messages during her separation.

Following Quatennens’ conviction, his party announced that the deputy will be suspended for four months from the La Francia Insumisa parliamentary group in the National Assembly. Her parliamentary group conditions the return of Quatennens to the lower house on the leftist deputy committing to follow a course of feminist associations on violence against women.

The weekly ‘Le Canard Enchaîne’ revealed what happened between the deputy and his wife in mid-September, which opened up an internal crisis in La Francia Insumisa, the equivalent of French Podemos, since one of the party’s priorities is the fight against domestic violence. Quatennens then publicly acknowledged having slapped his wife, resigned from his position as party coordinator in the National Assembly and stopped going to the chamber.

Mélenchon, the party’s leader, was widely criticized in France for being too lenient with Quatennens when the scandal broke. The leader of the Unsubmissive France then considered that his dauphin should not resign his position as deputy and hoped that, once the divorce was resolved, he could return to the front line of the “political combat.”