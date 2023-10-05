Is facha an insult or a compliment? The question remained in the air of the witnesses this Thursday while the deputies of the PP and Más Madrid fought shoutingly in the plenary session of the Assembly. The floor was used against the president by a representative of Más Madrid, Pablo Padilla, who took the floor to regret that Telemadrid has become “TeleAyuso.”

“If you want a little mirror that tells Ayuso how smart he is, how good he looks and how well he does everything, let him pay it with his money,” Padilla said from his seat. The popular bench reacted angrily. The popular parliamentary spokesman, Carlos Díaz Pache, asked to speak. He got up from his seat in the second row, behind the chair of the president, who remained seated. Pache asked his party colleague, the president of the Assembly, Enrique Ossorio, to take action.

“You cannot, Mr. Padilla, insult the president of the parliamentary group, say insults of that severity and pretend that nothing happens here,” he reproached him from his place in the chamber, “Respect for this chamber, respect for the deputies of this chamber because you cannot insult like that! I ask, President, that this adjective be removed from the session log.”

The request was surprising because much thicker words have been heard in the chamber. Without going any further, the president of the Assembly once called Podemos deputies “pedophiles.” And, on the other hand, the president has on other occasions claimed the adjective facha. For example when told television presenter Ana Rosa Quintana that “If they call you a fascist you are on the good side of history,” or when he tweeted a video declaring his pride that the left used that word as an attack. “Me Too,” she wrote.using the famous slogan of American feminists (Me too).

The other apparent inconsistency is that article 114 of the Regulations of the Madrid chamber allows a person in question to speak to defend himself. But in this case, President Ayuso stayed seated and did not want to intervene.

On the Más Madrid bench they did not remain silent. Deputy Alejandro Sánchez highlighted this contradiction and cried out against “the dictatorship of the Popular Party.”

Mónica García also asked to speak to complain to the president. “I would like you to tell us here if this article can be requested by the rest of the parliamentary groups. Every time the Popular Party lacks the decorum of our parliamentary group, the president insults us and insults me personally by saying that they cannot stand me in my home or that I have to do therapy or that I have to come crying, etcetera, etcetera. Will I be able to use that item?”

“Of course,” Ossorio told him.

The fight between the two groups continued. From his seat, Pache and Ayuso’s number two in the Madrid PP, Alfonso Serrano, clashed loudly with Padilla with the microphone closed.

The issue of Telemadrid was relevant because the network has been in the news these days. The Supreme Court ratified a week ago that the dismissal of the network’s former news director, Jon Aritztimuño, was illegal and this morning Ayuso suffered a new setback when the High Court also made an identical decision for the dismissal of the deputy to the Telemadrid news.

It has been a long time since a fight like this broke out in this Assembly, and the deputies have not yet addressed the star dish of the day, which is the vote on two Non-Law Proposals of the PP against the amnesty that Junts is seeking in its negotiations with the Government of Pedro Sánchez and in favor of equality before the law of the Spanish people.

It did not end there. During the day the debate about what an insult is has reappeared. First when Elisa Vigil, from the PP, called the Más Madrid deputies “supreme thugs” and “tacky.” She did it while she was talking about a less heated topic than Telemadrid, a motion from that left-wing party on the computer chip industry, which the PP is going to reject. More Madrid complained according to 114 and then Vigil defended himself: “You are bullies. That’s not an insult. It is a definition per se.”

And then Monasterio when the PSOE called Vox extreme right. Monasterio asked Ossorio for the word in use of 114. For what allusion? the president asked him. “It’s enough to call Vox extreme right.” Ossorio was stunned, perhaps doubting whether that was an insult or a definition per se. Finally he granted it to her. “It’s enough to call those of us who are defending policies of extreme necessity for the Spanish people extreme right.” Ossorio’s face was a poem.

