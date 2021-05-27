The national deputy of The Campora Santiago Igón He blamed former security minister Patricia Bullrich for the “75 thousand deaths that Argentina has today from coronavirus” and linked her to the attack on the La Cámpora premises in Bahía Blanca: “Those who planted the explosives are the same ones who did not they respect sanitary measures. Those who take to the streets in the midst of a pandemic when restrictions are fundamental. They take to the streets putting people’s lives at risk. They are the same ones who have speculated on vaccines saying any nonsense. And that has a name in Argentina: Patricia Bullrich, the libertarians and Together for Change. Or part of them ”.

Igón, a national deputy for Chubut and very close to Máximo Kirchner, added that whoever committed the attack in Bahía Blanca, “It is the same sector that months ago threw mortuary bags in Plaza de Mayo, They are the same ones who do not hesitate to put bombs in a political group or a union. This is not new in Argentina ”.

Patricia Bullrich, target of the criticism of the camper deputy./Archivo

He also made reference to the demand that President Alberto Fernández will make to the former minister for his statements about the Pfizer vaccine: “It seems fantastic that the president takes legal action on these issues because this type of fallacy has to be ended.” he said to El Patagónico. And he added: “They have done a lot of damage and they will continue to do so. They do not care about the voters or the neighbors, not to transform reality. It is important for them to reach a place of power to respond only to a sector of the population ”.

Igón has aspirations in the midterm elections. He wants to get to the Senate where Cristina Kirchner commands. Account for it with the “blessing” of La Cámpora.

He played a leading role when incidents were recorded during President Alberto Fernández’s visit to Lago Puelo, in the area of ​​the forest fires. The provincial government accused him of being one of those who he diverted the presidential entourage to face anti-mining protesters.

“They sent the president and the governor (Mariano Arcioni) to the devil’s mouth,” said Security Minister Federico Massoni at that time. Igón intends to reach the upper house in November but there are already movements to jettison his intentions even within the harsh Kirchnerism. A fight that has just begun..