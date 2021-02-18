One of the leaders closest to Roberto Lavagna spoke out on Thursday to reject with harsh terms the accusation of Kirchner senator Oscar Parrilli, who warned that the allies of the Frente de Todos in the Chamber of Deputies act as “accomplices of macrismo” and try to stop the judicial reform project promoted by the ruling party.

It was the national deputy Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez who broke the silence in the ranks of the Lavagnismo and crossed Parrilli for his “berreta accusation.” His is one of the most authoritative voices in L¿lavagnismo, because he served as a political shipowner and spokesperson during the presidential campaign carried out by the former Minister of Economy in 2019.

Graciela Camaño, Liliana Schwindt, Juan Manuel Urtubey, Topo Rodríguez, Eduardo Bali Buca and Roberto Lavagna.

“Will Parrilli believe that he is going to run me with an accusation of complicity with (Mauricio) Macri, launched publicly as a kind of squeeze? If you believe it, it is sufficiently out of focus, “the Lavagnist legislator replied through a text that he posted on his social networks.

Rodríguez also recommended that the Kirchnerist leader in the upper house seek in the Frente de Todos “the accomplices of (Mauricio) Macri” because, he assured, there he will find “Many early applauders for Macri, enthusiastic facilitators of his policies.”

And he warned that those leaders of the ruling party supported the efforts of Cambiemos when Macri “dreamed of leading Argentina towards ‘the end of Peronism'”.

“You will also find a long list of publicly fascinated with (Maria Eugenia) Vidal, several of them Kirchneristas mayors, who made plans for the immediate future with the former Macrista governor. “

Following this, the deputy from the Lavagnismo reiterated the recommendation for Parrilli: “Let him look for the accomplices at home; don’t be distracted. And that he respects those of us who have our own positions. “

Roberto Lavagna. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

The crossing took place from the radio statements made last Tuesday by the Kirchner senator to warn that the allies of the Frente de Todos in the lower house were trying to stop the project to reform justice.

“There are some legislators who are allied with us who until now have not given the ok to sanction it and with this they are being in some way complicit with the macrismo in maintaining an absolutely irregular, macrista tax attorney who carries out those policies and that allows this lawfare to continue in force “, denounced Parrilli.

He recalled that the initiative was approved in the upper house and that only the half sanction of Deputies remained. “In the Senate we have complied, the ball is in the playing field of the deputies and they are the ones who have to deal with it,” said Cristina Kirchner’s former secretary general of the Presidency.