Atlético de Madrid, immersed in the second best streak in its history with eleven consecutive victories, enjoys a squad like few other times in its history, if not any. That bench depth It is one of the most important factors to understand the change in trend of the rojiblancos, who are second ahead of Madrid.

Something that Simeone wanted to convey to his players before the match and they, with the help of assistant Molina and scorer Sorloth, both substitutes, once again proved him right. «I conveyed my gratitude to them for how those who are not in the starting eleven are working, which has been almost the same in recent times. That is our strength. If we have any chance of competing, we need everyone involved.. “It is the strongest point we have in this competition,” said the Argentine.

«It is something that depends on the commitment of the footballers and is not easy. It is not easy that every time they come on they are giving their all and that fills me with pride as a coach,” to which he added the example of the captain, his extension on the field now relegated to the background. «I have no commitment to anyone. Look at Koke, if he has to come in for twenty minutes he’s going to break the twenty minutes. That excites me,” he said.

He also had words of praise for Sorlothwhich alternates surprising successes with inexplicable failures. «We repeated that, when you have them, they will arrive. Today he scored a great goal, possibly the most difficult of the ones he had in recent times. He unclogged a match that, as always against Getafe, is not simple,” Simeone reasoned.









Despite Atlético’s qualifying situation, which has gone from seeing the leader at ten points to being tied with the head, the Argentine does not move one iota in his speech. «I already know that I am boring and repetitiveit’s been 13 years repeating the match after match. But if we leave that approach, there is no light,” he concluded.

For its part, Getafe was very close to adding its third straight draw at the Metropolitano to spoil Atlético’s Christmas party for the second consecutive year, after ending the historic streak of 20 wins at home last year. Therefore, Bordalas He left the red and white fiefdom satisfied with the work of his team, although he regretted the defensive error that preceded Sorloth’s goal. «This season we are very limited. We have played with two boys from the reserve team who play in the Second RFEF. But we leave with the consolation that we have competed at a good level,” said the Azulón coach.