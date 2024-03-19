The country is affected by an extension of a surface depression from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, with an extension of an upper air depression accompanied by an air current from the northwest, with different amounts of clouds flowing from the west and southwest, according to the National Center of Meteorology in its report on the weather situation during the period from 22 March to 26 March

The weather from Friday to Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light and moderate rain falling in various areas. The weather will be from Sunday to Tuesday, and as a result of the deepening of the upper air depression, clouds increase over separate areas, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, accompanied by light to moderate rain falling over separate areas, sometimes heavy at intervals with lightning and thunder at times, and a drop in temperatures. The amounts of clouds gradually decrease from Tuesday evening. .

Winds: south-easterly to north-easterly, turning to north-westerly, moderate to active speed and sometimes strong, especially with clouds, and they raise dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility.

The sea: light to medium waves, becoming turbulent to very turbulent at times from Sunday in the Arabian Gulf, and turbulent in the Sea of ​​Oman at times, especially with cumulus clouds.