Beirut (agencies)

A depositor of the Phenicia Bank stormed the branch of Tyre, southern Lebanon, yesterday, to demand his deposit.

The Lebanese Depositors Association announced, through its account on the “X” platform, that the Phenicia Bank in the city of Tire was stormed by a depositor demanding his deposit amounting to 30,500 dollars.

The association indicated that the depositor detained the bank director in his office.

Lebanon has been suffering from a financial and economic crisis since 2019, which has led to banks refraining from delivering deposits to depositors, and a number of depositors continue to storm banks to obtain their deposits.

In September last year, Lebanese banks closed their doors for a week, in response to intrusions carried out by depositors demanding their money deposited in the banks.

As a result of the crisis, which the World Bank classified as among the worst in the world since 1850, the lira lost about 95% of its value.