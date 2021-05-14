Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The dentist, Dr. Ammar Al-Junaibi, will be on a date with the lights tomorrow during his administration of the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State between Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahly, which will be held at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain Club. Where the UAE Football Association Referees Committee appointed International Referee Dr. Ammar Al-Junaibi as referee for the final match, which will be the third local final that he manages, and the second in the President’s Cup after the 2014 final between Al Ain and Al-Ahly Youth, and the Professional Cup Final in 2008 between Al Wasl and Al Ain. In addition to Al-Junaibi, the crew includes international assistant Ahmed Al-Rashdi (first assistant), Ali Al-Nuaimi (second assistant), Isa Khalifa (video judgment), Jumah Al-Mukhaini (video assistant 1), and Ahmed Salem (video 2 assistant). Ammar Al-Junaibi works as a dentist in the Ministry of Health, and he previously participated in the medical teams with the first line of defense against the Covid-19 pandemic last year, during the stoppage of the league, which is the national role that everyone praised for the dentist, international referee, and the rule of the Asian elite. Al-Junaibi is one of the rulers of the elite of Asia and one of the most prominent judges of our stadiums and has been assigned to manage foreign international matches on the continent and the Arab world, and has excelled in managing matches in the AFC Asian Cup in the UAE 2019. Al-Junaibi will enter a closed camp in the city of Al Ain from tomorrow to be at the top of readiness to run a match The final is held on Sunday between Al-Ahly youth and Al-Nasr, and the camp will witness a meeting with the team assigned to manage the match to raise their spirits.