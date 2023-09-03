Of Health editorial

It will be called CORED (Centre of Oral Rehabilitation of Eating Disorders) and at the IRCCS. San Raffaele Hospital in Milan will manage the damage caused (especially by bulimia nervosa) to patients’ teeth

The first Dental Center for the prevention and treatment of damage caused by eating disorders was born in Milan. It will be called CORED (Centre of Oral Rehabilitation of Eating Disorders) and will be located at the IRCCS. San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

The birth of the Center Doctor Clotilde Austoni, Dentist Specialist in Odontostomatological Surgery, in agreement and in collaboration with Professor Enrico Gherlone, Director of Dentistry of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital, manages the Center which will be operational from 5 September. The goal is to protect the smile of people suffering from bulimia nervosa and restore it to those who have already damaged it, restoring its aesthetics and function. It will be possible to access the service through a first visit with the National Health System (SSN).

Damage from bulimia nervosa Among the eating disorders, bulimia nervosa can cause significant damage to the teeth. Self-induced vomiting, in fact, contains very acidic gastric juices, which literally corrode tooth enamel. If no action is taken, dental erosion progresses, causing sensitivity, loss of shape, size and volume of the teeth which, increasingly fragile, can lead to fractures.

Unique center in Italy Among the interventions proposed, the application of products, such as mousses and gels, with a high content of bioactive minerals to reintroduce the minerals that are lost and the dental reconstruction project. I have been dealing with dental wear for several years – explains Clotilde Austoni – and I realized how little known are the damages caused by eating disorders. Most people suffering from bulimia nervosa do not know the implications this can have on the teeth nor the ways in which it is possible to prevent or intervene if the damage is already present.