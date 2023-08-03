The Provincial Court of Castellón has sentenced a woman to 21 months in prison and the payment of compensation of 15,000 euros for a continued crime of misappropriation by stealing up to 27,000 euros through irregular charges from patients at the dental clinic where she was working for a decade as an assistant and responsible for collection management.

The owner of the clinic denounced her former employee in June 2018, six months after firing her for accounting irregularities detected in almost a hundred patients. Payments outside the accounting records of the consultation, or the result of having been oversized, that the accused would have made during the ten years that she worked as an assistant in the aforementioned clinic, between January 2007 and December 2017.

According to the sentence made public by the Valencian Superior Court of Justice, the plaintiff began to detect “mismatches in the accounting” at the beginning of 2017. The ruling indicates that, “among other alleged tricks” committed by the defendant was that of taking advantage of the absence in the clinic, every Friday, of the owner, to carry out treatments such as oral cleanings that she either did not write down or charged directly “without giving an account or leaving a trace in the accounting”.

Sometimes he told patients that the POS did not work and that, therefore, payments had to be made in cash, so that they would not be recorded, and it was frequent that he charged for some treatments at a higher cost than the stipulated cost in order to appropriate the difference.

In addition, it did not reflect in the accounting the payments on account that the patients who divided the cost of their treatments were contributing, “to whom he came to make receipts with a signature similar to that of the dentist.” In this way, the sentence indicates, “he could supposedly keep amounts paid by customers, but not registered in the files or telematic supports.”

Through this modus operandi, the dentist came to detect irregularities in the collections of up to 86 patients that did not match what was collected in the clinic’s computer system. Thus, the former employee took 27,037 euros, improperly appropriated.

After the dismissal of the worker, the owner of the clinic was still able to verify how patients who stated that they had paid in full for their dental treatments, continued to appear with pending payments at the clinic.

For all these reasons, the court imposes 21 months in prison on the defendant for a continued crime of misappropriation with the accessory of special disqualification for the right to passive suffrage during the time of the sentence. In addition, for civil liability, you must indemnify the injured party with the payment of 15,000 euros. The sentence is firm.