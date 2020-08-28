The National Police reported today the arrest of a 38-year-old man, accused of crimes of usurpation of public functions, threats, incitement to hatred, violence and a crime against moral integrity through social networks, as well as slander against authorities and public officials. “To those who are thinking of committing suicide, take a politician first”, is just one of the messages I had posted.

First thing in the morning, the agents stopped Cuarte de Huerva (Zaragoza) to this coronavirus denier. The operation Panacea, coordinated by the General Information Commissariat and named after the health workers and the UME, It has lasted several weeks until they have managed to find him.

Foreign servers to avoid tracking

The Police got on the track when they observed that there was several anonymous profiles on social networks in which messages of hate and violence were spread towards political offices and institutions. Furthermore, this person also gave false data about the pandemic in Spain.

To do this, the 38-year-old man used foreign servers and SIM cards from other countries that also changed with certain frequency. Everything to leave the smallest trace possible and avoid being found. The General Directorate of the Police, in a Press release, ensures that it was a danger to public health.

Identity theftad

In addition to messages of hatred and violence, the individual impersonated a position in a public body (the Carlos III Health Institute according to EFE sources), to call nursing homes, hospitals, media and even football clubs.

According to EFE, this person came to falsely inform a LaLiga Santander team that they should be retested for the coronavirus, as some were wrong or positive.

This man attributed “the farce of COVID” to the media and health professionals. He came to ensure that UME professionals were dedicated to entering nursing homes with the aim of ending them.

Among some of his niceties published on social networks, are the following: “All this is solved with a shot in the neck to Pedro Sánchez” or “You have to set fire to the medical college, period”. In addition, he expressed his hatred of anti-vaccines, whom he responsible for the population not taking him seriously by “hippies and perroflautas”.