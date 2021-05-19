The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec) intends to produce a demonstrator of hybrid power plant technologies by 2023. This was announced on Wednesday, May 19, by the chief designer of the UEC, Yuri Shmotin, to journalists during the International Scientific and Technical Conference on Aircraft Engines.

“Today, a team has been formed at the UEC, and specific terms have been set for the implementation of research projects. I would not like to talk about this in detail now, but we plan to get the first results within two years. It will be a demonstrator of hybrid power plant technologies, ”he said.

He noted that the demonstrator in the future will not be inferior to the technical characteristics of the existing gas turbine units. At the same time, according to the designer, the demonstrator will consume much less fuel and harm the environment less. He added that the requirements for the components of the hybrid power plant were formed “in order to form a unit in the period plus four years, which by its characteristics will not be inferior to a gas turbine engine.”

Shmotin also explained that the corporation’s specialists are closely cooperating on engine development with specialists from the Central Institute of Aviation Engine Building.

Earlier, on April 9, the UEC conducted the first stage of testing the engine for orbital aircraft and promising hypersonic aircraft. It was reported that in certain modes of operation, the specific thrust of the demonstrator was up to 50% higher than that of traditional power plants.