THE TRUTH Murcia Saturday, June 26, 2021, 17:06

The concentration called this Saturday morning in Murcia by the collective

Radfem, self-defined as a radical feminist group, has ended

a brawl between supporters and opponents of the ‘trans law’, in which the protesters of this group denounce having been attacked.

Several dozen women came this Saturday morning to the Paseo del Malecón under the slogan ‘Sex is not gender. Gender is oppression ‘for

show its rejection “before the law of self-remission”, in a concentration that has been repeated in more cities in Spain. This call occurs on the same day that the LGTBI + movement is going to demonstrate in Murcia and Cartagena on the occasion of International Pride Day, in an edition that will be marked by the

defense of the Comprehensive Law for Trans rights, as confirmed by Jesús Costa, president of the collective Do not deprive yourself.

«This is the violence that feminists have had to endure for

peacefully express our rejection of the self-determination law. Their arguments are reduced to aggression and censorship “, has denounced Radfem Murcia through their social networks.