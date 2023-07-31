Dozens of Palestinian inhabitants took to the streets on July 30 to express their discontent with the fragile governance of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Amidst complaints about the constant power outages and poor living conditions in the city, citizens disenchanted with the ruling party in Gaza represent a fracture with traditional militancy in the Palestinian Territories, a place where independent militias they are becoming more and more popular.

“What a shame” was one of the slogans that were heard from Khan Younis, a town south of Gaza City, and with which its citizens expressed their disappointment with the authority of the group led by Ismail Haniyeh, who mobilized the forces of the order of the city to disperse the protesting contingent.

The protest was called by a group called ‘alsakher alvirus’, or by its translation, ‘the mocking virus’, which would be a movement originated in internet forums that criticize the Gaza government. However, so far no visible face has been identified in this new faction.

The local police would have destroyed cell phones of some protesters and, according to the US agency AP, would have led to “multiple arrests” among the dissatisfied, who were also protesting the reduction of $15 in the monthly subsidy received by the poorest families from the city with a value prior to the reduction of $100. A stipend sponsored by the Qatari government.

Palestinian protesters throw stones and burn tires during a protest against chronic power cuts and difficult living conditions in the territory, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, July 30, 2023. © AP

These demonstrations in Gaza join the much more usual demonstrations of discontent in the West Bank against the government of Al-Fatah, the ruling party in the Palestinian Authority and led by Mahmoud Abbas, who also aim at the inability of the government, both to provide a better quality of life for its inhabitants, as well as to defend the Palestinian territories from the illegal occupations of Israel.

A meeting to smooth things over between Hamas and Fatah

As Gaza protested against Hamas’ poor governance, the Egyptian government hosted and mediated talks between the main factions on the political scene in the Palestinian Territories. A meeting attended by Mahmoud Abbas and Ismail Hanieyh also accompanied by Ziyad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad of Palestine, a rebel group also important in the West Bank, although it does not govern any specific area.

“The meeting was a first and significant step in the efforts to put an end to the long division,” Abbas said at the end of the meeting, in which he was the only leader to present his conclusions to the press. Talks behind closed doors that take place after an exponential increase in the violence perpetuated by Israel in Palestinian territories, which has also caused the suspension of security cooperation between the Palestinian Authority and Tel-Aviv.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas recites a prayer as he lays a wreath at the graves of Palestinians killed in recent Israeli military incursions in the Jenin countryside. © Zain JAAFAR / AFP

Hamas and Al-Fatah are the two most important factions in the Palestinian political imagination. Separated since 2007 when Hamas led an armed insurrection in Gaza against the Fatah government to later take control of the region, they are now making efforts to find middle ground in their disagreements and to be able to unify views on the conflict with Israel.

Hamas criticizes the Abbas government for its “lack of action” against the Israeli occupation, in addition to its constant delays in the elections to prevent Hamas from gaining a foothold in the official political structure.

The fragmentation of the Palestinian Authority and the constant disagreements between the two factions have caused growing discontent among the inhabitants of the Palestinian territories, which has generated a feeling of dissatisfaction that has in turn encouraged the creation of new brigades, independent of the factions. officers, who seek to revolutionize the methods of resistance to the Israeli occupation.

The birth of new movements

With high caliber rifles and balaclavas, hundreds of young Palestinians organize new movements in the immediate vicinity of their neighborhoods with a single objective: the defense of their homes from the Israeli occupation.

Palestinian gunmen from the Balata brigade of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades armed group rally to mark the first anniversary of the killing of 16-year-old Nader Rayan by Israeli forces in the Balata refugee camp , in the occupied West Bank, on March 17, 2023. © AFP /Zain Jafar

Groups like ‘The Lions’ Den’ in the city of Nablus, the ‘Jenin Brigade’ or the ‘Balata Brigade’ in the homonymous refugee camp are material examples of these new organizations. They are not politically affiliated with either Hamas or Fatah, in fact, some are totally removed from politics and focus purely on armed confrontation.

“The Lions’ Den and other formations in West Bank cities are a natural by-product of 30 years of deliberate international failure to end the occupation and contentment with a Palestinian Authority that does what it’s told,” Nour Odeh said. , a former Al-Fatah spokesperson, last March.

Palestinian youth is the nucleus of the new armed movements independent of the government. Raised by the shadow of frustration at not seeing progress in the peace process initiated by the United Nations with the Oslo Accords in 1993 and, on the contrary, being a generation marked by constant escalations of violence, young people begin to look for alternatives to find practical solutions to conflict.







05:10 FOCUS © France 24

These new independent brigades represent a huge problem for the Israeli security forces. Thanks to the fact that the organizational structures in these small groups are not clear, from Tel-Aviv they cannot systematically attack the fronts of these movements.

“When armed groups proliferate and they don’t have a clear political platform, that’s a problem for Israel because Israel always wants to have a clear direction,” said Mairav ​​Zonszein, an analyst on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the International. Crisis Group’.

In 2023, violence in the Palestinian territories reached all-time highs, peaking at the beginning of July with the Israeli army’s incursion into the Jenin refugee camp, the largest Israeli offensive against the occupied West Bank since the Second Intifada. 20 years ago. A chronic increase in hostilities that could favor the birth of more military groups that continue to respond to the attacks.

With AP and local media