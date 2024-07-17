There is less and less time left for the presidential elections to begin, and Polls indicate thatin the preview, Donald Trump arrives better for a new mandate that Joe Biden for re-election in the United States, which generated all kinds of opinions in the Democratic Party.

There are already several members of this movement who publicly maintained that Biden should not run for the elections, as he did in the last few hours, according to what he indicated. New York Times, Adam Schiff, a California representative who said the president has the odds against Trump.

The aforementioned renowned newspaper revealed that Schiff held a private meeting with donors from New York in which he conveyed to them his feelings that “The losses for the Democratic Party will be overwhelming” in case Biden runs for office.

Schiff maintains not only that Biden will be defeated by Trump in the election, but that He also believes that Democrats would lose the Senate and, in turn, the opportunity to control the House of Representatives.a thought that leads him to try to prevent the president from running for office.

President Biden remains the Democratic front-runner for the election.

Other Democrats who raised doubts about Joe Biden

The internal conflicts in the Democratic Party continue to be very intense, since, added to Schiff’s thoughts that he revealed New York Timesthere were also several members of the movement who think like him, as for example happened with Nancy PelosiDemocrat of California, who in communication with the one of Morning Joe in MSNBC He could not confirm that he is in favor of Joe Biden running.

At the same time, Pelosi said it is not the best option for Democrats to make their thoughts public against Biden, whose image is increasingly weakening in the political environment. In any case, there are already more than eight Democratic congressmen who have done so.

For example, Another case was that of Pat Ryan, a legislator from New Yorkwho said in dialogue with New York Times“Joe Biden is a patriot, but he is no longer the best candidate to defeat Trump,” he said, defining the Republican as “an existential threat to American democracy.”