Eugenia d’Angelo

Director of the feminist think tank Mundosur

A bill legalizing abortion was approved in 2018 by the Chamber of Deputies. But the Senate had ultimately rejected it. How is the context today different?

Eugenia d’Angelo The political context has changed radically. Since the arrival of a new president, Alberto Fernandez, on December 10, 2019, the government openly supports the bill legalizing abortion and militates in its favor. It was a campaign promise. And in the Argentinian context, where this issue deeply divides society, the president’s commitment changes everything. Since 2018, things have matured: a vast debate has developed on this law and its implications. The women began to talk about what they were going through: disarray, clandestine abortions, the fear of dying. And feminist movements have never relaxed, even in this strange pandemic year, when it seemed unlikely that this bill could be considered. On the other hand, the bill defended by Alberto Fernandez has some differences with the one that ended up being rejected in 2018: it needed some adjustments for it to be approved. For example, conscientious objection by physicians has been reintroduced in limited cases.

What is the attitude of the Catholic Church?

Eugenia d’Angelo The Argentine episcopal conference criticizes “The feverish obsession” for the legalization of abortion. The weight of Catholicism and conservatism in Argentinian society has long hindered the adoption of a law in favor of legal, safe and free abortion. The Church has always played an important role, including during the time of the dictatorship. She is losing the power that was once hers, but she retains a strong influence.

If the law were passed, what would be the scope of such a conquest in Latin America?

Eugenia d’Angelo It would be a great victory over the democratic debt owed to women, a response to a serious problem of public health and social justice. This would send a strong signal to neighboring countries, such as Chile (where abortion is prohibited except in cases of rape, risk to the life of the woman or non-viability of the fetus – Editor’s note), which is entering a historic moment. drafting of a new Constitution. Feminist movements have allowed the affirmation of a great sorority among Latin American women.