Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/25/2024 – 5:26

Frei Betto turns 80 and continues to fight for a more egalitarian society. “I will die like this: fighting for this utopia,” he says in an interview with DW. About to turn 80, Frei Betto spoke to DW on Tuesday from the Dominican convent where he lives — “no longer out of virtue, but out of vice,” as he says — in the Perdizes neighborhood, west of São Paulo.

During the conversation, the religious leader recalled important moments in his career, from the dictatorship to the period in which he coordinated the Zero Hunger program, during Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s first term in office. And he reaffirmed his socialist position.

“I am a leftist, I am a person who believes that humanity has no future under capitalism. I still defend socialism, not following the known models, but there has to be a society in which, just as the right to vote is universal, the right to wealth must also be universal,” he argues.

Born in Belo Horizonte on August 25, 1944 — and baptized as Carlos Alberto Libânio Christo —, the priest became Frei Betto in 1966, when he became a Dominican friar. Before that, he had been the national leader of the Catholic Student Youth.

A historical activist in pastoral and social movements and a follower of the Liberation Theology movement, a progressive branch of the Catholic Church, he became a target of the military dictatorship and was therefore arrested twice — in 1964 and then from 1969 to 1973.

He became close to Lula when he was a union leader and Betto worked in the Pastoral Operária in the ABC region of São Paulo in the early 1980s. A friend and advisor, he became the natural choice to coordinate the Zero Hunger Program, a program to eradicate hunger in Brazil. He was in government from 2003 to 2004.

The celebrations for his 80th birthday began in June, when he was honored at the University of Havana — a university that recognizes him as an honorary doctor. At the reception offered by the Brazilian ambassador to Cuba, Christian Vargas, even the current president of the country, Miguel Díaz-Canel, came to congratulate him. This Saturday (24/08), Frei Betto plans to go to Belo Horizonte, to celebrate his 80th birthday with his brothers and nephews.

Check out the main points of the conversation:

DW Brasil: Let’s start with an emblematic moment in your career: between 2003 and 2004, you were the Social Mobilization Coordinator for the Zero Hunger program, which would end up eradicating hunger in Brazil. Was that the biggest challenge of your life?

Frei Betto: No, it wasn’t. The biggest challenge of my life was facing four years in prison, two of which were as a common prisoner, during the dictatorship. For me, that was easy. The Zero Hunger program had an emancipatory character and when it became the Bolsa Família, which was good but has a compensatory character, I decided to leave the government. And that’s why I didn’t stay there for four years, or longer.

In the 2000s, Brazil finally celebrated that it had overcome hunger. In recent years, hunger has returned to Brazil…

Yes, it came back in governments [de Michel] Fear and [de Jair] Bolsonaro: Brazil has been added to the UN hunger map [Organização das Nações Unidas].

Where did we go wrong as a society? Why did it come back?

It came back precisely because the rights of the poorest were not guaranteed. That is the issue. Imagine, a president who let more than 700 thousand people die during the COVID pandemic… So, due to neglect, due to aporophobia, which is the horror of the poor that Bolsonaro supporters have. Now, yes, Brazil is once again leaving the hunger map. It was greatly reduced in these two years of Lula’s government, practically a year and a half. I think that now we will leave the hunger map again. But it was interesting to work at that time. [do primeiro mandato Lula]. My only role was civil society and control of Bolsa Família passed to the mayors and no longer to the management funds as it was with Fome Zero. So that’s why I no longer saw any point in remaining in government.

If you were called, would you return to government today?

No, no. It’s not my calling. I have no calling for either public administration or private enterprise. I’ve always been a freelancer, so I don’t have that calling. I prefer to preserve my freedom.

You have always had a more left-wing position, whether in Liberation Theology, in the fight against the dictatorship, or in your closeness to Lula. In these times of polarization, has it become more difficult to position yourself politically?

Not for me. I am 80 years old and my political position is very clear, both in my life story and in my books and articles. I am a leftist, I am a person who believes that humanity has no future under capitalism. I still defend socialism, not following the known models, but there must be a society in which, just as the right to vote is universal, the right to wealth must also be universal. In other words: this democracy that shares political choice but does not share economic benefits is false. On the contrary, it privatizes and accumulates. In the hands of a minority. This is my clear position and I will die like this: fighting for this change, fighting for this utopia.

Is this a Christian position?

It arises from a Christian position, of course. You see, as a Christian I am a disciple of a political prisoner, as I always reaffirm: Jesus did not die of hepatitis in bed, nor from a camel accident on a street corner in Jerusalem. He was arrested, tortured, tried by both political powers, the Jewish and the Roman, and condemned to death by the Romans.

So it is a Christian position and a political position, the two things are intertwined: in my life and in the life of any person who adopts a religion, there is no way to make this separation. But in society, modernity does. The great institutional challenge is to not make religions partisan and not make politics confessional.

In the end, what we see is exactly this happening…

Yes, especially here in Brazil with the previous government.

At the beginning of the conversation, you mentioned the dictatorship. It was a period in which you were imprisoned and saw friends and comrades being killed. How do you feel when you see a significant portion of society calling for the return of an authoritarian regime?

This is a failure on our part, on our part, as progressives. Because I believe that after 13 years of PT government, choosing Bolsonaro to preside over Brazil is a sign that we have failed in the political education of the people. The people, all of us, suffer from political miseducation 24 hours a day. All we have to do is turn on the radio, go to school, watch the newspaper, watch television.

And from my point of view, it is the role of the progressive government to provide political education to the people. And this has not been done. So it is normal for the right to rise in Brazil and around the world. I see this with great sadness, because I fought, risking my life, for the redemocratization of the country. I was arrested twice, for 15 days in 1964, and for four years from 1969 to 1973.

How do you think the government should do this without it looking like propaganda?

It is very simple to do this. In Brazil, for example, the federal government has 400,000 health agents who have direct contact with the poorest and most needy population. If a health agent is trained according to the Paulo Freire method, he will not simply go to a shack or a slum where Mrs. Maria has a chronic coughing fit to give her medicine or a guide to go to the hospital or health center. He will reflect with her on the causes of the disease: the lack of sanitation, the precarious conditions in which she lives… This is creating a critical awareness. This is a right of citizenship.

Creating citizens, not consumers, as the capitalist system wants. For example, Bolsa Família: it serves 22 million families, 90% of whom are women. There are two conditions: keeping children vaccinated and keeping children in school. I would add a third, which I have already proposed to President Lula: professional training for these women, so that they can stop depending on Bolsa Família money and become independent from the federal government. Then you ask them what they want, whether they want to train in sewing, cooking, crafts, etc. And in any of these courses, if you do it using the Paulo Freire method, you create a critical consciousness. It is obvious that the right will always complain. No matter what you do, they will say it is this or that. But it does not matter. You have to be bold.

What was the president’s response to this idea of ​​yours?

He agrees. But unfortunately, the necessary mechanisms to make it work have not been created. He even created a directorate for popular education. So it is there. But its scope of action is limited, especially because the general secretariat still lacks a more robust budget that would really allow for better performance.

Was the suggestion presented during the current term? Are your conversations ongoing?

Yes, during this term. I have a direct line of communication with him and, in addition, we meet periodically. On the day of the inauguration, I spoke with him for 40 minutes. But unfortunately things have not progressed as much as I would have liked.

In the religious field, how can we explain the difference between social and political activism and the electoral system practiced by the so-called “Bible caucus”, for example?

I am currently working on a tetralogy of the four gospels. Two have already been thoroughly analyzed. [e publicados os livros Jesus Militante, sobre o Evangelho de Marcos; e Jesus Rebelde, sobre o Evangelho de Mateus]. This year I hope to see the publication of Jesus Revolucionário, based on the Gospel of Luke. Historically, there is no way to separate religion and politics. Wisdom lies in not making politics confessional. You cannot have a Christian Democratic Party; that is absurd. Because the party represents a segment of the population, whether or not it is Christian. At the same time, you cannot make religion partisan: I cannot say in my church, “everyone here must vote for this party in the next elections.” That is an abuse, and this abuse must be severely combated.

But throughout history we see that religion has always had a strong political connotation. We must not confuse people’s religious convictions with their partisan or ideological convictions. But there is no way to separate religion and politics in people’s lives. Because both religion and politics serve to liberate or to oppress. It depends on how they are conducted. There are many oppressive policies and there are liberating policies. The same thing happens with religion.

Jesus did not come to found a church or a religion. He came to restore a political project of what he called the Kingdom of God. It was a political utopia, based on two pillars: love in personal relationships, and sharing of goods in social relationships. This is the important dimension from the perspective of the gospel.

Finally, how will the 80th anniversary celebration be?

I live in São Paulo, in the Dominican convent in Perdizes. No longer out of virtue, but out of vice. That day I’m going to celebrate with my brothers in Belo Horizonte. I have six brothers, 16 nephews and 24 great-nephews. So we get the family together because it’s not every day that you turn 80 in good health.