A demo of FFVII Rebirth would be coming | Atomix

A State of Play will be held on February 6, 2024, focused entirely on Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While we can expect a new look at the gameplay of this remake, It seems that during this event it would be announced that a demo of this title would reach the PlayStation 5.

According to PlayStation Size, which filters information found in the PlayStation Store database, documents for a demo Final Fantasy VII Rebirth have been found in the Sony digital store. The interesting thing is that those who enjoy this demo will be able to obtain a special item that can be used in the full game.

🚨 FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Demo players will earn the in-game item: Kupo Charm – Survival Set https://t.co/aXhMMF5Ift pic.twitter.com/IPLVV61C16 — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) February 1, 2024

Specifically, it has been mentioned that those who play the demo Final Fantasy VII Rebirth They will be able to use the Kupo Charm: Survival Set on full release later this month. Along with this, mention is made of the opportunity to transfer your progress to the final game, although at the moment it is unknown if this is only in relation to this special item, or if it will also be possible to move the progress made here.

We've seen Final Fantasy demos in the past, so the chances of this happening next week are pretty high. Along with this, it will be interesting to see if this demo allows us to play the beginning of this adventure, or if it will take us to a specific point in Cloud and company's journey. We can only wait to have an answer. We remind you that the State of Play of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It will take place on February 6, 2024. On related topics, the weight of this game has been leaked. Likewise, the Final Fantasy series is on sale.

Editor's Note:

A demo of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It would be something great to give us an idea of ​​the type of experience we are in for. Although the gameplay bases are the same as Remake, a series of elements have been added that make the combat system much more interesting and dynamic.

Via: PlayStation Size