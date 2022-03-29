He has not moved a finger to promote the public policies of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, has already announced that he will go before the president of the republic to contain the imminence of his impeachment procedure.

It is evident: the water has reached Estrada Ferreiro’s neck. Gone was the self-confidence that she showed off and, incidentally, her arrogance.

In his warning he went with everything, like never before, against Governor Rubén Rocha Moya. Bad bad. In a world like politics, the key is to cultivate allies; the enemies arrive alone.

The irony of the case is that Estrada takes for granted the support of a man who has not received any reply to his government project in Culiacán. The Fourth Transformation has not made landfall in the Ferreirista administration, not even on the basic point: “first the poor.” The mayor is determined to pauperize the most destitute, such as the elderly, pensioners, widows and, consequently, orphans. He denies them the tax discounts won decades ago and goes with everything against him, as if they were deadly adversaries.

Most likely, if he reaches the National Palace, the culichi mayor will be “beaten by pilili.”

By the way, Estrada declared yesterday that the fire in the piggy back “was planned.” The hypothesis, in addition to the tone in which he elaborated it before cameras and microphones without any argument or evidence, hints at a new variant of the mayor’s “suspicious” speech.

How harmful it is, for public life in the main municipality of the state, that its authority promotes this level of discussion, with suspicions that only confront us as a society and add one more element, if necessary, to the climate of insecurity that we suffer.

SENSE OF BELONGING. “A party made at home, by Sinaloans for Sinaloans”, says, and says well, the general secretary of PAS, Angélica Díaz de Cuen.

The science teacher and former local deputy was in Rosario and Escuinapa to lead, together with state president Víctor Antonio Corrale, two meetings with municipal leaders and structures.

“The Sinaloense Party in Rosario and Escuinapa maintains its strength,” said Angélica Díaz when she made clear the militancy in the PAS as a sign of identity. Congratulations.

CULIACAN WOMAN. With emotion and true reverence, we join in the tribute that the Cabildo de Culiacán paid yesterday to whom, in practice, has been the teacher of several generations of communicators: Carmen Aída Guerra Miguel, legendary journalist, lawyer and university professor.

Alderman Sadol Osorio Porras, president of the Equity, Gender and Family Commission, made a detailed outline of the reasons that led the building body to name Carmen Aída as Culiacanense Woman 2022, a distinction that was also received by whoever was a physiotherapist of the National Team of Basketball, Cindy Bernal. Congratulations!

MOURNING. God’s designs are unfathomable. The beautiful family made up of Tony Castañeda and Mayvelline Urrea has suffered a string of losses recently. Since yesterday we mourn the death of Mrs. Alicia de la Luz Verduzco, beloved mother of Tony, former municipal president of Culiacán and, for a week, general director of the Housing Commission of the State of Sinaloa.

From here, and from the depths of my heart, a supportive hug of condolences, of solidarity, but above all of affection. Rest in peace Alicia.