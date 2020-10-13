José Luis Mendilibar, Eibar coach, has become a football ‘classic’. The 59-year-old Mister from Zaldibar (Bizkaia) is the active coach who has spent the most seasons in the First Division (15), a category in which he has played 403 matches with 5 teams, Athletic Club (10 matches), Valladolid (96 ), Osasuna (94), Levante (8), and Eibar (195). He has 14 consecutive seasons in the ‘league of the stars’ and that is not by chance. Demanding when working and at the same time close with the footballers and their collaborators, he has earned the respect of the profession, because he does his job well without the need to use the whip.

He surpasses other more ‘illustrious’ colleagues, the Chilean Manuel Luis Pellegrini (Betis), the Gipuzkoan Unai Emery (Villarreal), and the Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone (Atlético de Madrid), who have been in LaLiga for 10 exercises.

He has 403 league games in the top flight, with a balance of 122 wins, 110 draws and 171 losses, in which he has added 476 points (an average of 1.18 points per game). Although his name is not as well known as that of other ‘figures’, he surpasses Pep Guardiola in First Division wins (116 victories), who made Barcelona champion.

Sixth season followed in First with Eibar

Mendilibar is in his sixth consecutive season at the First Division in Gipuzkoa, although in total there are 7 campaigns in which Mendilibar has led Eibar, since he made his debut on the Ipurua bench in 2004-2005 in the Second Division; and then he trained Athletic Club, Valladolid, Osasuna and Levante, until in July 2015 he returned to the Eibar team.

He has directed Eibar in 255 official meetings between the two stages that he has lived in Ipurua. Since taking over the team in the First Division in the 2015-2016 campaign, the Zaldibar coach has sat on the Barça bench in 212 official matches (195 league games and 17 Copa del Rey games), garnering 69 victories, 55 draws and 88 defeats.

The entity from Eibar always bets on the same number, because it trusts Mendilibar, the coach who has established the Catalans in the ‘league of stars’ with a brave and attractive approach to the spectator. The Eibar ship is in good hands with Mendilibar at the helm.

Eibar de Mendilibar is a team that does not shut itself up in its own area, on the contrary, and that always seeks victory with its men close to the rival goal. He acts with a lot of risk, because there is a lot of space between his defense and the goalkeeper, but that risky daring makes him profitable with good results, because in Ipurua he has achieved permanence on 5 consecutive occasions in the highest category. It may seem little, but considering that the Barça team represents a small city of 27,000 inhabitants, and that it is surrounded by large and historic clubs in the Basque Country (Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Alavés), this is a great success, comparable to obtaining the league title in a team like Real Madrid or Barcelona.

It is a good group manager. Get the most out of your players, but without whipping them. He demands a lot from his men on the pitch, but he is also a person of dialogue off the field. He is a good ‘shepherd’ of the ‘flock’, as he demonstrated in the 2019-2020 financial year, when the league was stopped for three months due to the coronavirus. Last March, Eibar only had two rental points with respect to the relegation places and the alarm lights were turned on. But when the league restart came in June – after two months of confinement at home – the Eibar gave their best. It was necessary to face a marathon (12 games in 5 weeks), and Mendilibar, who trusted his own, used all the available players to keep fresh a team that makes a great physical display, putting a lot of pressure on the rival. Thus, all the players started at least once in a return to competition in which there was only 72 hours of rest between duels. That bet to use all his players paid off, as they all rowed in the same direction. Eibar achieved permanence two days in advance, ahead of historic clubs such as Betis, Alavés, Celta and Espanyol (they dropped). The veteran captain, experienced in navigating rough seas, knew how to bring the Barça ship to fruition.

José Luis Mendilibar Etxebarria (Zaldibar, 1961) relies on his coaching staff, which he has completed over the years, made up of Toni Ruiz (physical trainer), Iñaki Bea (second coach), Josu Anuzita (goalkeeper coach) and Andoni Azkargorta (rival teams analyst and technical assistant). Most of them have worked with Mendilibar in other clubs and have followed him to Ipurua. The exception is Andoni Azkargorta, who began working as an assistant to Gaizka Garitano (current Athletic Club coach), spying on opposing teams, in the 2014-2015 campaign, when Eibar made their debut in the First Division, and continued to perform this role when he arrived. Mendilibar in the summer of 2015, but over time he has also served as a second coach when Iñaki Bea still did not have the necessary qualification; although it already has it in the current fiscal year (2020-2021).

It started in Arratia, in Regional Preferente

After his journey as a footballer (he was a midfielder) at Bilbao Athletic, CD Logroñés, Sestao, and Lemona – Second Division and Second B clubs – the Biscayan ‘hung up his boots’ in 1994 without having been able to play in the First Division. He remained linked to football as a coach by inertia, since he never thought of such a possibility when he was a player. At the age of 33, he started in a modest way, at Arratia (1994-1995 season), a Biscayan Preferential Regional club, to which in his second campaign he was promoted to the Third Division. This allowed him to lead teams from the Athletic Club youth academy (Athletic B cadet, Basconia, Bilbao Athletic, Basconia again, and Aurrera de Vitoria).

His life changed when he decided to leave the Basque Country to accept the offer of Lanzarote, a Canarian team from Second B to whom he directed two campaigns (2002-2003 and 2003-2004) and in which he coincided with Toni Ruiz (physical trainer), contesting both the promotion phase to Second. He had moved away from his family to carve out a coaching career. The bet went well, since Eibar trusted him for the 2004-2005 season in the Second Division, directing the Canarian David Silva, aged 18, who learned a lot at his command. On the first occasion that Mendilibar took the reins of the Catalans, they fought for promotion to First until the last league day, although they did not succeed. Almost a decade later, Gaizka Garitano, whom Mendilibar trained as a footballer in Ipurua in 2004-2005, achieved success with Eibar.

He made his debut in First on the Athletic bench

The good performance of Eibar 2004-2005, allowed him to fulfill one of the dreams of any Basque coach, to train Athletic Club. Its president, Fernando Lamikiz, after being unable to renew Ernesto Valverde -with whom Mendilibar coincided as a footballer at Sestao-, gave the Zaldibar coach the opportunity to make his debut in the First Division on the rojiblanco bench in the summer of 2005. His experience in Athletic 2005-2006 it was very short, only 13 official matches (10 in the league, 1 in the Copa del Rey, and 2 in the Intertoto Cup). Everything started to go wrong when Lamikiz entered Athletic in the Intertoto, a European competition invented to reward the best with a place in the UEFA Cup. The problem is that the Intertoto started on July 2, too early, which forced the preseason to be upset. On July 9, Athletic was eliminated on penalties in a two-legged tie against Romanian Ecomax Cluj, in which both teams won 1-0 in their respective fields.

His league debut was better, with a victory in an Athletic-Real Sociedad derby (3-0) in San Mamés on August 27, 2005. It was the only victory he achieved in the 10 Primera Liga matches he directed (1 victory, 3 draws, and 6 defeats) before being dismissed by Lamikiz and replaced by the then more experienced Javier Clemente. Mendilibar paid for the hazing. The ‘heavyweights’ of the rojiblanco dressing room did not support a technician who forced the players to get into a tank with cold water (with ice inside) after training to prevent muscle injuries. Some “experts” said then that the First Division was too big for him. They were wrong.

He took Valladolid in Second, promoted him and kept him

Mendilibar’s career was relaunched at Valladolid 2006-2007, which was in the Second Division and wanted a team that played with the same impudence that Eibar had done two seasons before in the silver division. The Pucelano team, where the current Barça second coach (Iñaki Bea) played as a central defender, achieved a streak of 29 league games without knowing the defeat – an unbeaten record in the Second Division – that gave them promotion to the First Division with 8 games remaining. league championships for the end of a historic 2006-2007 exercise in which Valladolid was the league champion, beating the mark for the best score (88 points).

Thus, Mendilibar returned to First, achieving permanence with the Castilians in the following two campaigns (2007-2008 and 2008-2009). He was dismissed in his fourth year (2009-2010) at Nuevo Zorrilla after matchday 20, on February 1, 2010, due to poor results. His substitute, Onésimo Sánchez, could not straighten the course of the blanquivioleta ship, which ended up descending to Second. In Valladolid they keep a good memory of him and a peña still bears his name.

He replaced Camacho at Osasuna and was also 4 seasons

He spent more than a year without stepping on the pitch, since on February 14, 2011 he replaced the dismissed José Antonio Camacho in Osasuna 2010-2011. He made his debut on matchday 24 with a win (4-0) against Espanyol at El Sadar. In 15 league games he won 8 wins, a draw, and 6 losses, enough to achieve permanence without trouble. This allowed him to complete two other full exercises (2011-2012 and 2012-2013) in Pamplona, ​​in which it was found that Mendilibar’s ‘claw’ suited the brave Navarrese team well. In the 2011-2012 campaign, Osasuna finished seventh, just one point away from entering the European competition. The change in the presidency of the rojillo club hurt him -Pachi Izco left him after a decade and in the elections of June 30, 2012 Miguel Archanco won-, because although he started the 2013-2014 season on the bench, he was dismissed by Archanco after 3 defeats in a row in the first 3 league matches. His replacement, Javi Gracia from Pamplona (current Valencia coach), could not raise the Osasuna ship either, which dropped to Second after 14 consecutive seasons in First.

Mendilibar’s next adventure was also short-lived, since in Levante 2014-2015 he only spent 8 league games, in which he won a victory, 2 draws, and 5 defeats. He was relieved by Lucas Alcaraz, with whom the Valencians achieved permanence. Mendilibar’s way of playing, with the team defending very high, was completely different from what Levante had acted before with Joaquín Caparrós as a tenant on the Levantine bench, with the rear more retracted. In addition, he had run out of one of his props, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, an insurance behind.

Being dismissed so soon, Mendilibar had time to get to know Eibar well, who in the 2014-2015 campaign made his debut in First with Gaizka Garitano, his student, as coach. The Zaldibar coach was a regular in Ipurua, taking advantage of the proximity to his native Zaldibar (9 kilometers), where he continues to live with humility, as before becoming a classic in professional football.

Curiously, Mendilibar relieved Gaizka Garitano at Eibar, who did not follow after relegation to the Second Division in May 2015. However, shortly afterwards he was promoted in the offices due to Elche’s administrative decline. A judge from the Professional Football League (LFP) made the decision on June 5 to descend to Elche for its repeated defaults to the Treasury. On July 1, 2015, Mendilibar (it was presented the day before) returned to the Eibar team with Alex Aranzabal as Barça president. At the time, it was not yet known whether Eibar would play in the First or Second Division – in mid-July the TAD (Administrative Court of Sports) ratified the LFP’s decision – but Mendilibar opted for an entity that he knew perfectly. Eibar continued in the First Division and with Mendilibar they have established themselves in the elite.