A Delta passenger plane suffers an accident when landing in Toronto

A passenger plane from the American airline Delta suffered on Monday a spectacular accident when it landed at the Pearson airport in Toronto, in Canada, where it was turned upside down, without being informed of fatalities.

The Pearson International Airport in Toronto, the most important in Canada and one of the busiest in North America, indicated in its social networks that “all passengers and crew are located” and that emergency teams are working in the area.

The images broadcast by television chains such as the CNN show the setting aircraft in the middle of the track, surrounded by snow.

For their part, emergency teams said they are attending eight occupants of the plane, from Minneapolis (USA), although initially it has not been informed about their status.

Half an hour after the accident, the Local Police revealed that most of the occupants of the aircraft, whose destination was Toronto, had been evacuated from the plane.

Images hanging on social networks show passengers and personnel walking around the bleach plane, without wings and smoke out of the fuselage.

Since last Thursday, Toronto has registered strong snowfalls that have caused the cancellation of numerous flights and generalized delays in Pearson airport, although on Monday the weather conditions had improved.