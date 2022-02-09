Nutrition experts have revealed a food item that can replace potatoes in the diet, helping to reduce the level of harmful cholesterol in the blood.

And mk.ru indicates that potatoes, when properly prepared and eaten with other foodstuffs, do not cause any harm to health and external appearance. but it’s possible

Nutrition experts assume that potatoes, as a source of starch, help to feel full for a long time, and this prevents overeating. But this useful property is found in cold, unsalted potatoes without the need to add extra fat and sauces.

And experts add, potatoes contain vitamins B2, B3, B6, B9 and C, antioxidants and potassium. According to them, sweet potatoes, also called kumara, can be substituted for sweet potatoes if desired. They taste similar to potatoes, although they belong to different plant families – potatoes belong to the nightshade family, and sweet potatoes to the Mahmoudia (morning star) family.

Sweet potatoes contain a high percentage of antioxidants and vitamins А, Е, С and К that protect against viruses and are good for the heart and bones.

Experts stress that sweet potatoes help to get rid of harmful cholesterol, thanks to their very high content of dietary fiber, which also helps improve the work of the digestive system and clean blood vessels of cholesterol plaques. In addition, sweet potatoes have a positive effect on the nervous system and help improve memory and concentration. Sweet potatoes also contain complex carbohydrates, so eating them does not cause a sudden rise in the level of sugar in the blood.