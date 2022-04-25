Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A pleasant family atmosphere was experienced this afternoon in the city of Guamúchil, where the Second Taco Fairan event with a precedent that undoubtedly offered Guamuchilenses and other visitors an excellent option to enjoy the last Sunday of April.

In order to promote tourism, the economy and the gastronomic heritage, the second Taco Fair brought together nearly 3,000 people of all ages, thus exceeding the expectation of 1,500 attendees.

It is noteworthy that around eight taquerias participated, offering each taco at a cost of 15 pesos equally for the entire publicwho willingly lined up in long lines to taste their exquisite roast beef, marinated and al pastor tacos.

The mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar highlighted the importance of this type of event that manages to position Salvador Alvarado on the national and international map.

“The Taco Fair is to remind everyone that Salvador Alvarado is the capital of the tastiest tacos consumed in the country“, he expressed proudly.

The director of Tourism for the Central Zone of Sinaloa, Wascar Torres, was present at the event, congratulating and recognizing the work of the municipal authorities, highlighting the joint work for the benefit of regional tourism.

In this regard, the director of tourism of Salvador Alvarado, Rubén Sainz Aguilar commented that this demonstration was a project organized in coordination with the Department of Culture and the Department of Economy, chaired by Romel Báez and Erika Espinoza respectively.

He also stressed that it was an event with a cause, since the profits obtained will be allocated to aid institutions, such as the Red Cross and Firefighters, as well as the Municipal DIF System.

“The taqueros are going to agree to give a uniform contribution,” he explained.

For his part, José Sepúlveda, an owner of a local taqueria, mentioned that this type of event favors them more than the profit generated, it is due to the fact that they become known among visitors and citizens of the region.

“Hopefully it will become a tradition, and thus help us sell a little more,” he said.

To liven up the atmosphere, a musical cast, a well-known local band and other artistic presentations encouraged the visitors who visited all the food stalls and snacks that were part of this gastronomic show.

In the same way, some stalls were installed, where the city’s entrepreneurs had the opportunity to show their products and services, ranging from elegant jewelry to delicious pastries.