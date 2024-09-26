A delegation of senior officers from the Ministry of Defense offered condolences to the families of the nation’s martyrs, headed by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense, and his accompanying delegation.

During their visit to the mourning councils today, the delegation expressed their sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to bestow His vast mercy upon them, to place them among the righteous, martyrs and the pious, to grant them a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire their families with patience and solace.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry said in a statement: “We offer our sincere condolences to the families of the martyrs, who gave their pure souls while carrying out the tasks of transporting some ammunition inside one of the camps in the country.”

He added that the martyrs’ injured colleagues are currently receiving the best healthcare services in the country, wishing them continued health and safety.