In light of the directives of the Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, Professor Ahmed Murad, the Associate Provost for Student Affairs, Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi, and the Director of the Institutional Communication Department at the University, Ghalia Al Ahbabi, visited the top high school students to congratulate them on their academic excellence.

The visit aimed to encourage outstanding students to continue their academic excellence and join the UAE University to continue their university studies, in line with the university’s strategic objectives towards attracting and empowering the best talents, to continue providing the community with an elite group of graduates with high scientific and professional competence.

The Chancellor of the University, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, said: “We are proud of the achievements of our high school students, as they are pioneers of the country’s future and ambassadors of its ambitious vision. This initiative confirms the UAE University’s commitment to supporting outstanding students and encouraging them to continue achieving success in their academic careers, based on our belief in the importance of investing in educating young people and enabling them to carry out their duties towards the desired future in the best possible way and achieve their ambitions.” He added: “Our youth are the real guarantee for the sustainability of the UAE’s progress and success, in light of the support of our wise leadership for outstanding students and enhancing their contribution to guiding them towards the sectors of the UAE’s future in the next fifty years.”

For his part, Professor Ahmed Murad said: “This initiative is in line with the university’s strategy to enhance communication with outstanding students and provide them with the necessary support to achieve their academic goals. We always strive for the UAE University to be the first destination for distinguished students, as it has a proactive educational system that enhances students’ capabilities and contributes to preparing them to lead the future labor market, in addition to its distinction with a comprehensive infrastructure, an advanced university campus, and integrated services for students.”