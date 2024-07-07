The Acting Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Ahmed Murad, the Associate Provost for Student Affairs, Dr. Suad Al Marzouqi, and the Director of the University’s Corporate Communications Department, Ghalia Al Ahbabi, visited the top high school students to congratulate them on their academic excellence.

The visit aimed to encourage outstanding students to continue their academic excellence and join the UAE University to continue their university studies, in line with the university’s strategic objectives towards attracting and empowering the best talents, to continue providing the community with an elite group of graduates with high scientific and professional competence.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, said: “We are proud of the achievements of our high school students, as they are pioneers of the country’s future and ambassadors of its ambitious vision. This initiative confirms the UAE University’s commitment to supporting outstanding students and encouraging them to continue achieving success in their academic careers, based on our belief in the importance of investing in educating young people and enabling them to carry out their duties towards the desired future in the best possible way and achieve their ambitions.”