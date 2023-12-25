A delegation from the Roads and Transport Authority visited Mrs. Rawda Al Mahrezi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, who is receiving treatment in a Czech hospital, after she and her husband were injured in a shooting incident in the Czech capital, Prague, during which they were reassured about their health condition, and the condition of their two daughters: “Maryam.” and nice”.

The Authority’s delegation included Ms. Moza Al Marri, Executive Director of the Office of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the Women’s Committee in the Authority, Ms. Adhari Moayed, Director of the Human Resources and Development Department, and Ms. Alia Falaknaz, Director of Advertising and Promotion in the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department.

The delegation conveyed the greetings of His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and the executive directors and employees of the Authority, and expressed their wishes for her and her husband for a speedy recovery and a safe and sound return to the homeland.