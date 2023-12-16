A delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, visited the integrated field hospital established by the UAE inside Gaza to provide the necessary medical treatment and assistance to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip.

The delegation toured the hospital facilities and was briefed by the Emirati medical team on the progress of operational operations. It also inspected the injured and patients residing in the hospital.

Sultan Al Shamsi said that the Emirati field hospital in Gaza comes within the framework of the medical support provided by the UAE to the residents of Gaza affected by the deterioration of the health sector system as a result of the ongoing war in the Strip.

He added that the UAE's continuous humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian brothers since the beginning of the crisis reflects the UAE's firm approach, which has always been quick to respond to the needs of brotherly and friendly peoples in times of adversity and crises.

An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the “Gallant Knight 3” humanitarian operation to provide aid and humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital includes surgical operating rooms qualified to perform various types of surgeries, including general, pediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anesthesia department, and specialized clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, pediatrics, and gynecology, as well as Supportive medical services.

In addition, the hospital provides CT and