A delegation from the Ministry of Defense, headed by Brigadier General Muslim Mohammed Al Rashidi, National Security Adviser, Commander of the Royal Guard in Bahrain, Major General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, met in the presence of the Commander of the Royal Guard Special Force in Bahrain wamLt. Colonel Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The National Security Adviser and Commander of the Royal Guard welcomed the delegation, praising the strong and distinguished brotherly relations that bind the two brotherly countries.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of joint defense coordination and enhancing various aspects of cooperation in the field of combating terrorism by unifying the concepts of unified joint military action, in preparation for the implementation of the activities of a joint military exercise between the two brotherly countries during the coming period.



