Yesterday, Wednesday, a delegation from the Mauritanian Fish Marketing Society visited the Ciezana company New Concisa, dedicated to the marketing of frozen fish. In addition to exporting products to this African country, this firm has delegations in countries such as the USA, Peru and Chile, apart from marketing octopus, squid and cuttlefish, among other products, worldwide.

After several years, the company has maintained a constant evolution in Mauritania, according to Moctar Bouceif, a member of this commission. In parallel, New Concisa will open new facilities next year in some 200,000 square meters in the municipality of Blanca, according to its manager, Jesús Sánchez.

The mayor of Cieza, Pascual Lucas, and the general director of Livestock, Fisheries and Agriculture, Francisco José Espejo, joined this visit. Both congratulated the good work of this company of great international recognition.