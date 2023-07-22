In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, regarding the establishment of a field hospital in the Republic of Chad in support of Sudanese refugees and the provision of urgent humanitarian aid, the Emirati humanitarian team represented by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, visited the Emirati field hospital in the Chadian city of Amdgras.

The team’s visit comes to carry out humanitarian work and to see the progress of work in the hospital.

Dr. Ahmed Obaid Al Dhaheri, representative of the Emirates Red Crescent in Chad, said: “In continuation of the UAE’s established humanitarian approach in giving and extending a helping hand to those in need, and in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.” Diagnosis and surgical operations for the target groups of children, women, the elderly and sick Sudanese brothers and the people of the local community.

Dr. added. Al Dhaheri: “The delegation’s visit aimed to monitor the medical, nutritional and humanitarian needs of the refugees with a view to providing them, and providing them with support in an effort to alleviate their suffering due to the current conditions in their country.” He explained that the medical and humanitarian assistance provided by the UAE and its continuous support contribute to supporting the obligations assumed by the friendly Republic of Chad as a result of hosting refugees.

For their part, a number of recipients of medical services in the hospital praised the great care and services provided by the UAE, and the efforts of the medical and nursing staff, noting that the hospital had alleviated their suffering.