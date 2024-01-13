Doha (Al-Ittihad)

The Football Association delegation visited the UAE pavilion at the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023, where the delegation was received by Ibrahim Salem Al Alawi, Commissioner General of the UAE Pavilion at the Doha Horticultural Expo 2023, and a number of the exhibition organizers.

The delegation included Obaid Salem Al Shamsi, Second Vice President of the Football Association, Abdul Mohsen Fahd Al Dosari, Omar Al Haj Al Muhairi, and Ibrahim Hassan Al Nimr, members of the Board of Directors.

The delegation was briefed on the contents of the UAE Pavilion, which tells the story of the country’s agricultural heritage, and the achievements made by pioneers and innovators who contribute to enhancing food security and its sustainability under the title “Legacy and Impact.” The delegation also learned about the exhibition, which lasts for 6 months and witnesses the participation of more than 80 people. International platform.

The Union delegation praised the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs supervising the management of the UAE pavilion at Expo 2023, in cooperation with the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation and the National Projects Office, stressing their pride in the rich information they found in the pavilion about the UAE’s connection and interest in agriculture.

For his part, Ibrahim Salem Al-Alawi expressed his great happiness and joy at the visit of the Football Association delegation, wishing our national team success in the Asian Cup finals currently being held in Doha, with the participation of 24 Asian teams.

The Commissioner-General invited the Emirati fans who come to Doha to follow and encourage the team in the matches to be present at the exhibition and visit the country’s pavilion, to enjoy the unique experiences it offers.