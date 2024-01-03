A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority visited the “Ahl Misr Hospital for Burn Treatment” in Cairo, to see the equipment and follow up on the work of the devices that were supplied at the initiative of the Authority, and whose value amounted to about two million and 700 thousand dirhams, to enable the hospital to carry out its tasks and contribute to alleviating pain for people. Patients injured in burn accidents, in preparation for the official opening of the hospital in February 2024.

Ahl Masr Hospital is the first institution specialized in treating burns, which provides its services free of charge.

The Emirates Red Crescent initiative provides equipment to the hospital, in accordance with its recommendations announced during the seventh edition of the “Zayed Charity Marathon,” which was held in Alexandria Governorate last year, and its proceeds were directed to support the hospital’s medical and therapeutic capabilities.

The Authority’s delegation toured many departments of the hospital, visited many wards, in addition to inspecting the emergency departments and operating rooms, to see the hospital’s readiness to provide treatment services for the injured.

This support embodies the UAE's humanitarian mission to reduce the health suffering of vulnerable segments and groups, and highlights the depth of the cooperation relations between the two countries in meeting the humanitarian, health and development needs of peoples and communities.