The number of orphans sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority in 20 governorates in the Arab Republic of Egypt has reached 8,365 orphans, and the value of orphan sponsorship programs in Egypt since its establishment until now has reached 219 million and 33 thousand and 309 dirhams.

A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent Authority recently made a working visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt, during which it was briefed on the humanitarian conditions of orphans sponsored by the Authority there, and followed up on their humanitarian, health, social and educational conditions.

This visit came as confirmation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s keenness to enhance continuous communication with orphans outside the country, constantly inspect their humanitarian conditions, and identify their necessary needs in all fields. The Authority works in coordination with some humanitarian partners and local associations in Egypt to expand the umbrella of orphan sponsorship programs there. And providing greater care for them and their incubators.

The Department of Sponsorships and Orphan Affairs at the Emirates Red Crescent works to implement the directives of the Authority’s senior management regarding the necessity of following up on awareness-raising, cultural and professional activities and programs for orphans and their caregivers and providing the necessary services to them with a high degree of excellence and providing them with basic life requirements.

The Authority also always seeks to expand the umbrella of the Orphan Sponsorship Project, by supporting and aiding benefactors and sponsors who contribute a major role in strengthening the sponsorship program, and they are always behind this noble work, investing in this world for their afterlife. The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has been and will continue to be a bridge for humanitarian communication between orphans and their sponsors.

It is noteworthy that the orphans sponsored by the Authority are located in the governorates of Gharbia, Dakahlia, Alexandria, Beheira, Damietta, Kafr El-Sheikh, Sharqia, Ismailia, Cairo, Qalyubia, Giza, Menoufia, Beni Suef, Qena, Assiut, Minya, Sohag, Luxor, Aswan, and North Governorate. Sinai.