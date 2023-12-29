The delegation of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, participating in the Zayed Charity Marathon, which will be held today in the Arab Republic of Egypt, visited Al Nas Children’s Charity Hospital, which is the largest hospital for treating heart and digestive diseases free of charge in Africa and the Middle East, with the aim of reviewing the services provided by the hospital and examining its needs. Of medicines, devices, medical staff, and ways and possibilities to provide the support they need, in addition to checking on sick children and bringing joy to their hearts.

The Authority’s delegation, headed by the Director of the Disaster Relief and Preparedness Department, Obaid Al Balushi, toured many departments of the hospital and visited many wards. The children were given iPads, in addition to inspecting emergency departments, operating rooms, and the progress of treatment operations for patients.

Al Balushi stressed that the visit comes in keeping with the principles and values ​​​​always affirmed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, by strengthening the role of the UAE in the arenas of humanitarian giving, and contributing to alleviating the burden of suffering on the shoulders of patients and their families.

The Red Crescent Authority is participating in the activities of the eighth edition of the Sheikh Zayed Marathon in the New Administrative Capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the proceeds of which will be allocated to the benefit of the Misr Al Kheir Foundation, the People’s Hospital, and some other government hospitals, and the launch of a number of humanitarian initiatives, in cooperation with the Misr Al Kheir Foundation.