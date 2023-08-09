The meeting dealt with issues of peace in the world, the centrality of the values ​​of tolerance and acquaintance, the importance of promoting coexistence and respect for the other, and the need to confront all forms of contempt for religions, attacks on sanctities, and all speeches of incitement and racism.

The delegation noted the fruitful cooperation that the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum and the new Hilf al-Fudul are still enjoying on the part of the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, looking forward to the continuation and strengthening of cooperation to serve the civilized narrative and the strategic vision for building global peace.

On the occasion, the delegation touched on the anniversary of the historic Marrakesh Declaration on the Rights of Religious Minorities, which was issued in 2016 under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and was one of the fruits of constructive cooperation between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, which received wide international appreciation and great praise from decision-makers and leaders. religions around the world.