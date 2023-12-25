A delegation from the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai visited the Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Rawda Al Mahrezi, who is receiving treatment in a Czech hospital, after she and her husband were injured in a shooting accident in the Czech capital, Prague. During the visit, they were reassured about their health condition and their health. The case of their daughters, Maryam and Latifa.

The Authority’s delegation included the Executive Director of the Office of the Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Women’s Committee in the Authority, Moza Al-Marri, Director of the Human Resources and Development Department, Adhari Moayed, and Director of Advertising and Promotion in the Marketing and Corporate Communications Department, Alia Falaknaz. The delegation conveyed the greetings of the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, Mattar Al Tayer, and the executive directors and employees of the Authority, and expressed their wishes for her and her husband for a speedy recovery and a safe return to the homeland.