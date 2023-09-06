Rauf Mazo, Assistant United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for Operations Affairs, and Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency to the COP28 Conference, concluded a field visit to the Dadaab refugee camp during the African Climate Week, and on the sidelines of their participation in the African Climate Summit held in Kenya.

Representatives of the World Food Programme, the Emirates Red Crescent and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development joined the high-level delegation during the field visit organized by UNHCR, which highlighted the impacts of climate change on refugees and their host communities.

Climate impacts across the region continue to exacerbate the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, with a combination of conflict and drought severely affecting their search for safety and basic necessities such as food, water and means of survival.

“The problem of forced displacement in this region has been dealt with primarily through a conflict-related dimension,” said Mazu. “However, the displacement occurring in this region must take into account extreme weather events such as recurrent droughts, which scientists attribute to climate change. Which, along with conflict, are among the main causes of displacement.”

He added, “We must act now to ensure that the most vulnerable and least contributors to the problem, despite bearing the greatest burden, are not left alone in facing their daily suffering, and that their voices are heard.”

For his part, Al-Suwaidi spoke about his impressions of the visit, saying: “Dadaab camp is one of the largest concentrations of refugees in the world, and it is a clear example of the urgent and interrelated challenges we face.”

“Unpredictable weather patterns and recurrent droughts in the Horn of Africa have disrupted communities and livelihoods and pushed them to the brink of a struggle for survival, and we are witnessing how peace and stability can be shaken and tensions can rise when resources are scarce. The stories you heard from refugees will remain. The Dadaab camp and host communities serve as a reminder of the importance of moving forward to advance just and equitable climate action that leaves no one behind.”

The Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) will be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

This year, the Summit will allocate a day for ‘Health, Relief, Recovery and Peace’ as part of the program of specialized topics for the two weeks of the conference, to focus on exploring ways to strengthen the communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, and to enhance their resilience and resilience for resilience and recovery.

The COP28 action plan is based on four pillars, one of which is preserving people and improving lives and livelihoods and placing this at the heart of climate action, while the rest of the pillars are to accelerate the achievement of an orderly, responsible and just transition in the energy sector, improve the performance of climate finance, and ensure the full inclusion of all in order to COP28 will be the most comprehensive in the history of the Conference of the Parties.

Kenya remains one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa and is highly affected by the regional fallout, hosting more than 630,000 refugees mainly living in the Dadaab and Kakuma camps.

The country is witnessing increasing waves of displacement due to intense climatic shocks, which contribute to food insecurity, tension and the outbreak of conflicts in neighboring countries. In the Horn of Africa, severe drought is affecting the lives of millions of refugees, displaced people and communities in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. The situation is exacerbated by severe funding constraints and a lack of sustainable employment opportunities to avert further deteriorating conditions.

And while rains finally returned to the Horn of Africa in May, the effects of severe drought, the worst in decades, continue to affect the lives of millions of refugees, displaced people and communities in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia. While the scale-up of humanitarian assistance since early 2022 has undoubtedly saved many lives, funding constraints still threaten to roll back the gains made.