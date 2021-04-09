A delegation from the Brazilian National Sanitary Inspection Agency (Anvisa) will visit Russia next week to inspect a factory where the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is being produced. This is reported on website regulator.

According to the report, the visit will take place in two stages. The first will take place from 15 to 21 April. As part of it, three Anvisa employees will visit the factory where the active component of the vaccine and the drug itself are produced. The second stage is scheduled for April 19-23, two other representatives of the regulator will inspect the enterprise responsible for the final preparation and packaging of the vaccine.

Representatives of the Brazilian regulator will get acquainted with the work processes, the structure of production and storage facilities and quality control laboratories.

On Tuesday, April 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro. The heads of the two countries discussed the acquisition of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Sputnik V” and its production in Brazil.

Production of Sputnik V in Brazil began on January 13th. The plants are expected to reach full capacity in April, when Uniao Química, which includes BTHEK Biotecnologia, will be able to produce eight million doses of vaccine every month. At the end of March, the company produced a pilot batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry and became the world’s first registered vaccine based on the human adenovirus. Currently, the development of Russian scientists is among the ten best vaccine candidates in the list of the World Health Organization (WHO). In Russia, the vaccination campaign started on December 5, 2020.