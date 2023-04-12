The Polytechnic University of the Marches (UNIVPM) has recently published a new announcement to assign a Graduation Prize worth 1,500 euros in memory of the engineers Manuel Biagiola and Huub Pistoor, whose lives were cut short in 2019 due to failure to comply with the rules on the road and at work.

Two similar cases

Manuel Biagiola he was run over and killed by a motorist as he was returning home on his motorcycle from work in Potenza Picena. Huub Pistoor he was run over and killed on his way back from work near Jesi: a trailer detached from the engine of a truck hitting his car. They were two people who carried out their profession with passion. Therefore, to honor their memory and raise awareness on the issues of road safety and prevention, the Academic Senate of the Polytechnic University of the Marches has established a Degree Award to be assigned to a Master’s Degree Thesis obtained at UNIVPM in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer and Automation Engineering or Environmental Engineering.

The arguments of the thesis

The topics must focus on: sustainable mobility, design of safe roads and infrastructures, technological innovations for the prevention of road accidents, urban mobility projects in compliance with road safety and environmental impact, user safety even in emergency situations . The notice will expire on June 20th.

All initiatives

The families of the two engineers are working to draw the attention of citizens and institutions to the importance of prevention and also to the right to justice that must be guaranteed to the victims of road homicides. Huub Pistoor’s family has received word that he has been accepted by the European Court in Strasbourg the appeal against the dismissal decided by the Ancona Public Prosecutor’s Office. Partner Gioia Bucarelli edited the book “The road and life” which collects testimonies and contributions from people and associations involved in these issues. Simone Biagiola and Silvia Emiliani, Manuel’s brother and partner respectively, together with others have set up the “Manuel Biagiola” Association, which promotes initiatives to educate in the culture of respect for the rules and for life.