United States.- Former US President Donald Trump defended his conduct during the invasion of the seat of the United States Congress in an incendiary interview published on Thursday and said he did not regret having summoned his Republican supporters who participated in the riots in Washington.

Trump (2017-2021) told The Washington Post that he would have accompanied his ultra-loyal supporters as they marched to the Capitol, the US legislative headquarters, but was stopped before arriving by his security team.

“The Secret Service told me I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a minute,” he said in the wide-ranging interview, adding that it was the largest crowd he had ever spoken to.

Thousands of supporters of the Republican tycoon overcame police checkpoints and broke into the Capitol last year in an effort to stop the legislative certification of his successor and the peaceful transfer of power after he Democrat Joe Biden won a decisive victory in 2020. Five people were killed in the riots, including a policeman.

But Trump he was unrepentant for whipping up the crowd with unprovided claims that his victory was stolen through widespread fraud, though he was nonetheless clear in his condemnation of the violence that followed the Republican loyalists’ rally.

Trump he repeatedly boasted about the “tremendous” size of the crowd at his pre-riot rally and glossed over his explosive rhetoric that stirred the crowd.

“I don’t know what that means, but you see very few images. They do not want to show images, the ‘fake news’ (fake news, such as Trump he called the critical media, ndlr) they do not want to show images,” he assured.

The former president defended his long silence during the incidents, shifting the blame to the president of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, despite the fact that she is not responsible for the surveillance on Capitol Hill and was herself a target of the mob.

What happened that January 6 is the subject of a thorough investigation by a special committee of Congress and also by the justice system.

More than 750 people were arrested in this historic investigation, including some leaders of far-right groups. To avoid trial, more than 200 defendants have pleaded guilty, some 70 of whom have already been sentenced in federal court. The most severe sentence was five years in prison.