When an ‘all in’ is made in poker, the player does so knowing that there is no margin for error. If it goes well, it touches the glory. If it goes wrong, what was given is over. This card game move is what the Los Angeles Rams did in the NFL. They bet everything they had to win a Super Bowl in short order. And it has turned out well for them. Last night, the Angelenos were proclaimed champions of the league by beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the final for the title by 23-20 in a tight and exciting ending, favored by the rocky defense of the Rams and an outstanding Cooper Kupp, chosen MVP of the game.



With a mortgaged future, this was the Rams’ golden opportunity. They had been making it clear for some time that they wanted to win the Super Bowl, also doing it as soon as possible. To do this, they began to bring together several of the stars of the league: Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr arrived, and kept others like Aaron Donald or Cooper Kupp. In return, in the transfers they had to sacrifice many Draft elections. From 2017 through 2024, the Rams do not own any first-round picks. In fact, in the next Draft they only have one choice in the first four rounds. With the future being uncertain, the only thing worth winning was for all the movements to make sense.

Aware of this, the Rams went to the Super Bowl for all. With more than 100,000 spectators in the stands, the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles hosted the final. It is the usual home of the Rams, although in the game they were visitors. In fact, it is only the second time in history that a team has played the Super Bowl in its stadium, and in both cases that “field factor” was asserted.

Aaron Donald makes Burrow’s pass impossible.

Gregory Shamus (AFP)



The meeting started rough, with both teams taking measures. The first blow was dealt by Los Angeles, with a great touchdown pass from Stafford to Odell Beckham Jr. Burrow and his Bengals soon put their nerves to rest with a big drive, though they had to settle for three points against a solid Los Angeles defense. But the Rams were being superior in the initial stretch, and they confirmed it with the second touchdown of the night, this time with another good pass from Stafford to Cooper Kupp, true to his appointment with the points. The game took on an ugly color for the Bengals, but their creativity was rewarded. On a trick play, Burrow handed the ball to Mixon on what looked like a running play, but the running back surprised by throwing a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins.

The Bengals were back in the game, and there was terrible news for the Rams. In a simple reception, Odell Beckham Jr. landed his knee poorly, leaving the receiver out for the rest of the game. From there, Rams’ attack was never the same. Stafford was picked off as he was looking for his third touchdown in the first half. Only the discreet offensive performance of the Bengals, marked by the great isolation to which Chase was subjected, allowed the Rams to lead 13-10 at halftime. It was the turn for a performance by Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, in a great tribute to West Coast hip-hop from three decades ago.

Cincinnati had shown in these playoffs that their adjustments at halftime had an effect, and this time it was no less. In the first play after coming back from the locker room, Burrow connected with Higgins, who fended off Jalen Ramsey for a 75-yard touchdown, the second for the receiver in this Super Bowl. Cincinnati took the lead for the first time in the game, and the Rams’ nervousness increased when, on the next play, Stafford was intercepted for the second time. Until then, heCincinnati’s offensive line was holding, something that was not anticipated. But it was at this moment that the forecasts were fulfilled and Donald, Miller and company began to massacre Burrow.

The young quarterback received up to seven sacks, matching the all-time record in a Super Bowl. As both teams exchanged field goals, Burrow took another hit that left him limping after grabbing his knee. On their next drive, the Bengals protected their quarterback by using only running plays, which didn’t work. The Rams had a new opportunity, surely the last of the match. And there The connection that he has been wearing all season appeared. In the absence of Odell Beckham, Stafford fully trusted Kupp. And the receiver, chosen Offensive Player of the Year, did not fail. He got key first downs, and ended up receiving the touchdown that put the team three points ahead of him and that would ultimately deliver the historic victory to his franchise. The final word was with the Cincinnati offense, but again Burrow didn’t get enough time from his offensive line, and the defense of the Rams, a great symbol of this team, certified the final victory by 23-20.

This ring means a lot to the Rams roster. Matthew Stafford, after 13 seasons in the league and in his first year out of the disaster that is the Detroit Lions, shows that he has always had what it takes to win if surrounded properly. Odell Beckham Jr. finally gets his first ring, despite not being able to play the entire game, leaving behind the bad experience at the Cleveland Browns in which it was said that he would never be the same. Cooper Kupp is already on the list of best receivers in the league, and with this year he has silenced all those who doubted him because of his physique. With his two touchdowns tonight, has been chosen MVP of the Super Bowl. Jalen Ramsey, one of the NFL’s bad boys, has shown he’s capable of stopping any receiver in its tracks. Second ring in his career for Von Miller, who came out of Denver looking for just this. And the first ring in his career for Aaron Donald, one of the best players in the entire NFL, regardless of the position, which has been dominating for more than five years.

Stafford and Kupp celebrate the victory.

ANDY LYONS (AFP)



Very special also for two veterans. Eric Weddle, 37, retired in 2019 after 13 years in the NFL. But the defender got the bug again, and decided to play again in these playoffs to get the ring he had never achieved. He also did it, playing the entire game despite injuring his pectoral in the first quarter. And curious is what Andrew Whitworth, the 40-year-old offensive lineman who spent his first 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, a team he has now deprived of a Super Bowl. With this victory, Whitworth ends a sensational career. And you can’t forget what it means to Sean McVay, who at 36 becomes the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl. Second time was the charm for him, as he didn’t fare too well after losing to the Patriots three years ago. But now he is undoubtedly one of the best coaches in the NFL, with infinite resources and decision-making within the reach of very few.

A Super Bowl no less important for the city of Los Angeles, which for the first time sees its Rams lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The only title the team had had been achieved when it was located in St. Louis, while in Los Angeles they had seen their team lose three finals. The city of Los Angeles had only seen one of its teams win the Super Bowl only once, when the Raiders did it in 1983. The drought is broken, there are already two rings for the Rams, in a very special title for many proper names and for all a city. The ‘all in’ play has gone well for the Angelenos, They have undoubtedly hit the jackpot.