The defendant in the case of the kidnapping of singer Avraam Russo, Vladimir Shestopalov, refused to admit guilt. This was reported by TASS.

According to the source, Shestopalov did not admit guilt during the confrontation and did not repent of his actions; the case will be referred to court for consideration on the merits.

Shestopalov’s arrest became known on September 4; he had been on the federal wanted list for about six years. The man is charged under Part 2 of Article 126 (“Kidnapping of a person by a group of persons by prior conspiracy with the use of violence”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In 2021, a Moscow court found two men guilty in the case – Elyar Damirov and Vladimir Gusakov. They received five and six years in prison, but were released from punishment due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The investigation and the court established that on January 31, 2004, Damirov and his accomplices held the singer hostage in a restaurant. They beat the hostage and threatened to kill him with a knife. Russo was then taken to a house near Moscow, where he remained in captivity until February 1, 2004. The kidnappers demanded that the singer cancel all concerts and sign a contract on the terms of the owner of the Cherkizovsky market, Telman Ismailov.