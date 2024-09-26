A defendant in the case of former deputy head of the Ministry of Defense Ivanov tried to hide his involvement in crimes

A defendant in the case of former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov attempted to conceal the facts of his participation in committing crimes. This was reported with reference to court documents by RIA Novosti.

The results of operational work and investigative actions indicate that one of the accused attempted to conceal his participation in the crimes, the agency clarified.

Earlier it became known that large sums of cash were found during searches in the case of former Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Timur Ivanov. The searches were conducted at his place of residence and work. It was later reported that the investigation considered the origin of the money found in Ivanov’s case to be illegal.

Timur Ivanov is accused of taking a bribe of 1.185 billion rubles. He was detained at his workplace and arrested in late April and charged under Article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Receiving a bribe on an especially large scale.”