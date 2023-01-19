“The pastrami must be delicious.” That was the joke with which an investor denounced that behind a company that came to be worth more than 100 million dollars on the stock market, the only thing there was was a small fast food restaurant in New Jersey. One of those accused of fraud by the deli scam he escaped and has now been arrested in Phuket (Thailand), as published by the Bangkok Post and have been confirmed by the US authorities.

The detainee is Peter Coker Jr, 54, who has a passport from the Caribbean island state of Saint Kitts and Nevis. He was arrested on Wednesday of last week in a hotel room near Surin beach in Phuket, according to the aforementioned media. An arrest warrant issued through Interpol weighed on him since the end of last year.

James Patten, 63, a resident of Winston-Salem (North Carolina) and Peter Coker Sr, 80, a resident of Chapel Hill (North Carolina) and father of the now detainee, who resided in Hong Kong (China). All three are charged with 12 counts of conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy to manipulate stocks. Patten is also charged with four other counts of securities manipulation, four counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. They are crimes potentially punishable with long prison terms, some of them for a maximum of 20 years.

The small and unknown Hometown Deli restaurant in Paulsboro (New Jersey) was worth 113 million on the stock market. It served burgers starting at $5.95. Sandwiches from 4.25, mixed dishes, salads and breakfasts at reasonable prices.

According to the annual report filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company billed $14,000 in 2020 and $25,000 in 2021 and had losses of about $630,000 in 2020 and about $480,000 in 2021. The company said it was seeking a merger with another entity and the price went from one dollar in October 2019 to $14 in April 2021.

It was the owners of the company themselves who artificially inflated the price with simultaneous purchases and sales of shares and did the same with another company, E-Waste Corp, which they managed to value at 120 million dollars.

According to the Department of Justice, the three defendants took steps to gain control of the management and shares of both entities with the ultimate intent of reverse mergers, an operation whereby a listed company merges with an unlisted company. If they managed to keep up the ruse, they could sell shares of each entity at a significant profit.

an alternative market

The funny thing is that the founders of the restaurant didn’t even know it was publicly traded. Around 2014, two New Jersey residents began the process of opening the Paulsboro location and one of them brought it up to Patten, an old friend, who suggested the creation of Hometown International, an umbrella corporation, under which the location would operate. Unbeknownst to the restaurant owners, almost immediately after the creation of Hometown International, Patten and his partners began to position Hometown International as a vehicle for a reverse merger that would bring significant benefits to them.

Around October 2019, Hometown International began selling shares on the OTC Pink Market, an alternative trading system, and took over the shares of the company and also of E-Waste. They undertook operations to hide share ownership, transferring shares to family, friends and associates who gave them control of their accounts. The defendants then used those accounts to commit a series of coordinated operations that artificially inflated the share price of Hometown International and E-Waste by giving the false impression of genuine market interest in the shares. They managed to inflate Hometown International’s share price by approximately 939% and E-Waste’s by around 19,900%.

To make the leap to a more open market, the defendants filed a prospectus in which they misled the SEC and distributed part of the shares to related persons to give the impression that there was at least a 10% free float and a minimum of 50 shareholders. The move to that market in October 2020 gave the company more visibility, a semblance of legitimacy and more flexibility when trading the shares.

“Before the defendants could reap the benefits envisioned in their schemes (…) numerous press articles were published talking about the inflated prices of the issuers’ shares,” spointed out last September by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the United States (the SEC).

“Small investors who get dragged into these situations will probably get hurt at some point, but the supervisors, who are supposed to protect investors, seem to be neither there nor attentive. From a traditional perspective, the market is fractured and possibly in the process of completely breaking down,” said David Einhorn, founder of the Greenlight Capital fund, the one who uncovered the case, and author of the pastrami joke, in an April 2021 letter to investors. Actually, at Your Hometown Deli there wasn’t even any pastrami.