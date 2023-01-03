They are wrong: one is also hostage to their silence. Florestan.

The president, in his harsh style of governing above and against the institutions, operated against the Supreme Court in two stages: disqualifying it and calling its members corrupt at the service of power, and not of its movement, and getting into the relief from Arturo Zaldívar in which Yasmín Esquivel operated openly in favor of her proposal, in the midst of the denounced plagiarism of her thesis, which impacted the procedure, annulled her possibilities and was left alone with her vote and with her thesis in doubt.

But this intervention in his favor, this discrediting the ministers, had a response in the third round of voting of the solemn session of the Court, which was necessary because in the first, his favorite, Yasmín, had 2 votes, his and the of Loretta Ortiz, like Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, whom he did not love, Alberto Pérez Dayán and Javier Laynez. And without making noise, Norma Lucía Piña, 3.

In the second he seemed to be heading: Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, 4; Norma Lucia, 3; Laynez 2, Alberto Pérez Dayán one, the same as Yasmín, his.

And in the third it was decided: Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena 5 and Norma Lucía Piña, 6, achieving that for the first time a woman presided over the Court and the Council of the Judiciary. And not only by gender, but by abilities and independence.

The new president of the Court arrives on her own merits and without owing anyone anything. She was proposed by Enrique Peña Nieto in 2015, at the end of Olga Sánchez Cordero’s administration and at all times she has documented her independence with power, the Executive branch included.

López Obrador is going to miss Zaldívar and is going to live in a new relationship that will dignify the Judiciary in these trying times.

And if he wanted, as he wanted, Yasmín to be his president in the Court and he did not achieve it, well yes, it was a defeat for taking sides and campaigning.

remnants

1. PENDING.- In his indifference to the autonomous organizations, the president broke his word by not presenting a candidate for deputy governor of the Bank of Mexico, for the vacancy that he himself caused by not proposing Gerardo Esquivel, an exceptional Mexican, but whom he pushed away for a single answer;

2. HANGAR.- He himself has made a matter of logistics and security a case, as he said, political: that President Joe Biden’s Air Force One lands at Felipe Ángeles and not at the presidential hangar, which is still there and where he has arrived. its outpost; Y

3. BAPTISM.- The power of organized crime broke into the new year to respond to the official discourse of “vamos bien”: the fact that a command of more than thirty hitmen has broken into the Ciudad Juárez prison to rescue a drug lord, an operation in which seventeen people were killed , of them ten custodians, and they will succeed, portrays the moment of violence, insecurity and dominance of organized crime that we live in.

