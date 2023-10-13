Brugnato – A large deer. With its grandeur and characteristic stage. He appeared like a vision, the other morning, on the banks of the Vara river. This lucky encounter was recorded by a construction site operator, underway right near the river between Brugnato and Borghetto Vara. Just a few seconds, to see the animal move away without haste among the vegetation. Not at all scared, apparently, by the presence of man. And not even from the noise of the bulldozer that was in action at that moment in the river bed, where a bridle is being built to protect the bridge from the river current. It is not the first time that the presence of deer has been reported in the area of ​​Brugnato and Borghetto Vara. They probably approach the watercourse to drink. The meeting took place in the early hours of the morning, when the fog had just lifted and the lights were starting to become more defined. Just a short film and the deer is gone.

However, deer are not rare in Val di Vara. They have been photographed by camera traps of enthusiasts, but their large footprints have also been reported on various paths. Not just wild boars, roe deer, porcupines and wolves. The deer are back. Some specimens would have arrived from the Parma side. And from there they would have spread into the La Spezia hinterland, with some incursions towards the coast. The presence of all these wild animals, in some cases even protected, calls for the need to adopt careful and respectful behavior on the part of the people who live and frequent the area. For many, such rich biodiversity, in addition to being a good signal from an environmental point of view, also becomes an added value for tourism in search of authentic places, in contact with nature. —